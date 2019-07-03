Malawi: U.S. Imposes Visa Ban On Malawi Presidential Advisor Uladi Over Corruption

Photo: Nyasa Times

Politician Uladi Mussa (file photo).

The United States has banned President Peter Muhtarika's special advisor Uladi Basikolo Mussa from entry due to his involvement in "significant corruption," Nyasa Times has learnt.

Uladi Mussa: Special advisor to President Mutharika is banned for entry in U.S

The U.S. Department statement seen by Nyasa Times said the Secretary of State is publicly designating Mussa, the current Malawian Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs and former Minister of Home Affairs, due to his involvement in significant corruption.

"Mr. Mussa engaged in and benefited from public corruption in relation to his official duties while Minister of Home Affairs," reads the statement.

The statement said the designation is made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Act of 2019. Section 7031(c) which provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that foreign officials have been involved in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.

"The law also requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate such officials and their family members."

In addition to the Visa ban of Mussa, the U.S. Secretary of State has also banned Mussa's spouse, Cecillia Mussa form entry to the country.

Mussa is also a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the central region.