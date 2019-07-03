Malawi: Kasungu Council Elects New Mayor

Kasungu — Councilor for Kasungu Kavunguti Ward, Socrates Jere was on Friday elected Mayor for Kasungu Municipality Council in an all Malawi Congress Party (MCP) contest.

Councilor Jere assumed the mayorship after amassing six votes against four for his MCP counterpart, Councilor Jenala Nyirenda of Kasungu Kapalankhwazi Ward.

In his acceptance speech, Jere said he was dedicating the Mayorship to all the Kasungu Municipality Councilors as he encouraged them to work together.

"I would like to thank my fellow Councilors for voting me into the office of mayor. I realize that I can not do developmental activities in the municipality alone. I call upon all my fellow councilors to work collectively with me in order to change the face of Kasungu," Jere said.

Jere also commended the Chief Executive Officer for Kasungu Municipality, Grace Chirwa for being professional in her work.

"I would like to thank the Chief Executive Officer for the good electoral process that we have had and also for leveling the ground for all aspiring councilors during the campaign period in the recent Tripartite Elections," he said

The race for vice mayor position was won by Jenala Nyirenda's (MCP), the only female councilor in the male dominated council, after she beat another MCP councilor, Innocent Nkhoma of Chitete Ward.