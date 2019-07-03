Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Launches Women Special Loan Scheme

National Bank of Malawi Plc recently conducted a women's training and interaction workshop aimed at grooming ladies doing entrepreneurship.

Some of the participants.

The training workshop was conducted at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the Capital Lilongwe at BICC.

The bank also disclosed that it will start offering special loans up to K5 million to Business Women.

The loan will be given without collateral which according to NBM Chief Executive Officer, Macfussy Kawawa has been a big challenge to ladies.

According to Kawawa, most women are capable of doing business but they have been underrated.

The bank has since launched a web portal through which customers will be share information.

The interaction is especially for women entrepreneurs to be knowledgeable about the banks products and get tips on how to better manage their businesses.

The product will comprise of savings business account with flexible loan conditions and cards.

One of the lady participants said: "The training was relevant to our type of businesses and useful when we seek credit facilities at the bank. I would suggest to the bank that these trainings should not be once off but a continuous program and not just here in Lilongwe but elsewhere where ladies have gone into various business".