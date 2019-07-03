Malawi's First Influencer Marketing Agency Isociallite Make Inroads

Malawi's first Influencer marketing agency, ISociallite is spreading like wildfire and is currently working with influencers from Mozambique, Zambia, South Africa, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Tatenda Alpha Dube one of the founders

The entity has a series of influencers who have worked with a whole range of brands, from TNM, Adidas, Canon UK, BMW SA and many more.

It was founded in 2018 by Tatenda Alpha Dube and Arthur Muyepa is the senior Marketing Expert.

ISociallite has the support of a strong team of advisors who have been excelling in different areas of Marketing, Financial Management, Brand Development and Social Media.

"As an entity we aim to change the way companies and organisations see marketing and start to really understand how social media can be used as an amazing marketing tool; and that's what we have been working on demonstrating.

"Whether Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Blogs, YouTube or even Whatsapp, Social Marketing has been a much underestimated tool when it comes to brand growth in Malawi," the agency said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

"At iSociallite we aim to build the brand, sell the brand and export the brand; this being anything from an individual influencer, a music festival, a restaurant or even a new type of chocolate, what we want to do is establish and sell using our large range of influencers we have."

To date iSociallite has an international reach of 24.5Million, with over 4 Million being in Malawi. With influencers ranging from Kim of Diamonds to Gwamba, reaching each and every demographic the country has to offer. Which means the isociallite can facilitate the needs of each brand looking to build an online presence.

Currently iSociallite has partnered with Kirusa (An American Organisation) in partnership with TNM for the TNM Celebrity Service, where fans can subscribe and receive daily audios directly to their phones from their favourite celebrities, some of the Sociallite on the service include, Kim Of Diamonds, George Kalukusha, KBG, Gwamba and many more.