Zimbabwe: Stakeholders Called to Act As Typhoid Returns to Glen View

Typhoid is spread by eating or drinking food or water contaminated with the feces of an infected person.

A local water advocacy group, Community Water Alliance (CWA) has called on stakeholders to chip in and provide alternative sources of clean water to alleviate the deadly typhoid disease reported in Glen View, Harare for the second time in less than a year.

This follows reports that the residents who were treated on June 24, 2019 were all confirmed to have contracted the deadly waterborne disease.

CWA said the affected residents used a deep well as their source of water due to the water rationing in the capital, where most suburbs are going for five days a week without portable water.

"CWA is calling upon stakeholders to help residents by providing alternative safe and quality water sources in Glen View and Budiriro, testing of the deep well and taking corrective action and ensuring that patients get free treatment at local clinics and hospitals," the organisation said.

Glen View was last year September hit by one of the worst typhoid outbreaks that left close to 50 people dead.

Early this week, City of Harare said they are facing serious water supply problems due to low dam levels as well foreign currency shortages to procure treatment chemicals which require in excess of USD$3 Million per month.

cholera and typhoid are diseases associated with poor water and sanitation health and only remain in third world countries including Zimbabwe.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), each year, an estimated 1.3 million to 4.0 million cases of cholera, and 21 000 to 143 000 deaths are reported worldwide due to cholera.

In October 2017, Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) partners launched a strategy for cholera control Ending Cholera: A global roadmap to 2030. The country led strategy aims to reduce cholera deaths by 90% and to eliminate cholera in as many as 20 countries by 2030.

