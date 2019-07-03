Zimbabwe: Four Govt Ministers to Accompany Netball Team

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has refuted social media claims that 26 government officials will travel to Liverpool with the historic Netball team, the Gems, for the Vitality Netball World Cup starting next week saying the four ministers who are going are using a different budget.

In a statement, the SRC said the chosen ministers will "support" the girl child during the duration of the competition.

In support of the Girl Child and sport in general, the following Cabinet Ministers will attend the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, Hon(Monica) Mutsvangwa, Hon. (Sithembiso) Nyoni, Hon. (Prisca) Mupfumira and Hon Yeukai Simbanegavi.

"The Ministers are using a different budget separate from the Gems," said the SRC.

The Netball Team leaves for Liverpool tomorrow with a combined entourage of 26 players and two officials from Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and one SRC official being the Team's Secretariat.

Zimbabwe Netball Association