Zimbabwe: Stop Trading in U.S. Dollars, Police Warn

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned traders and individuals who are still trading in the United States dollars to desist from the doing so as they risk being jailed.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those caught on the wrong side of the law will be arrested despite their social status.

"In the same vein, supermarkets and shops are implored to display commodity prices in order to allow members of the public to access goods and services in an environment which gives them room to plan, coordinate and buy the items freely without any form of manipulation by unscrupulous dealers.

"The ZRP warns all those who are charging commodities in United States dollars that they risk being arrested as the law will be applied without fear or favour," he said.

This comes barely a week after the government dumped the multi-currency regime through Statutory Instrument 142/2019 and opted for the Zim Dollar, a move which has been received with mixed feelings.

Some business operators, however, have ignored the directive and continued trading using the USD, prompting the police to threaten them with arrests.

Nyathi said should members of the public should report such cases to the police.

"Members of the public should report such people to any nearest police station or the National Complaints Desk on telephone numbers 0242-703631 or WhatsApp number 0712800197," he added.

