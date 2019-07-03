Ghana: Govt to Address UENR Infrastructural Deficit

press release

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has made a passionate plea to Government to provide it with a seed capital of GH₡50 million to address its infrastructural development deficit.

UENR, which was established in Sunyani, in the Bono Region, in 2012 with a student population of 154, has over 6,000 students as at 2019 and, as a result, have had some constraints on existing infrastructural development which had not seen significant expansion over the years.

This request was made when the Governing Council of the UENR led by its Chairman, Professor A. K. Tuah, paid a courtesy call the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Presidency, Jubilee House, in Accra.

"We would like you and your government to help us with similar facilities extended to the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAAS) and University of Environment," the Council Chairman said.

He said, during the establishment of UENR, by Act 830 in 2011, the University was provided initial money of GH₡10 million, which was expended on salaries, rehabilitate a few buildings and the acquisition of a few vehicles and recurrent expenditure.

"We were to benefit from a $20 million loan with UHAAS, eventually, we did not receive a cent from the $20 million loan," the Chairman noted.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Harrison Dapaah, said the University has been engaged in several projects, including, weather prediction system, earth observation and innovation center, fire detecting equipment capable of detecting wildfires from Senegal to Cameron, among others.

"We humbly want to appeal to Mr. President that in terms of the infrastructure, laboratory, farm infrastructure and equipment, if a seed money of GH₡50 million could be granted us that would help us to be able to establish some of this equipment and laboratories that we are in need of," the Vice-Chancellor said.

On his part, President Akufo Addo commended the UENR Governing Council for the University's successes despite the obvious challenges.

"The story that you have told us this afternoon is an extremely inspiring story and I think such a story has to elicit a positive response on the part us who are in charge of the government," the President said.

"I will like to assure you that your visit, coming a long way from Sunyani down here to visit me at the Presidency will not be in vain. We will definitely find a way to respond.

I believe strongly that as much money as we can find to put into our education at all levels, the quicker the development of Ghana will be and the people of Ghana will benefit from that investment," said President Akufo Addo.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) was established by an Act of Parliament, Act 830, 2011 on December 31, 2011.

The University is a multi-campus set-up and currently has three campuses located in Sunyani, Nsoatre and Dormaa Ahenkro.

The Sunyani campus which is approximately 85 acres is home to the School of Sciences; School of Natural Resources; School of Graduate Studies and the Main Administration of the University as well as the University Library.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)