East Africa: IS Sponsors Regional IOT & AI Summit 2019

Internet Solutions (IS) has recently penned the sponsorship for the East African Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence (IoT & AI) summit to be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi, on the 22nd and 23rd August 2019.

Themed to Harness the Power of IoT & AI in Driving Digital Transformation, the two-day event will host deliberations around the subject IoT & AI as a three- layered cake and its implementations alongside its current trends even as it steps into maturity. Also, there will be highly informative discussions on topics like the security of AI and IoT together with many others.

"For companies to realize the full potential of IoT enabling, they need to combine IoT with rapidly-advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, which enable 'smart machines' to simulate intelligent behavior and make well- informed decisions with little or no human intervention," said Laura Chite, CEO CIO East Africa, adding; "Over the coming years, ongoing advances in AI will have profound impact on business operations and strategies in virtually every industry."

Formerly Access Kenya Group, Internet Solutions (IS) Kenya is undoubtedly one of the most noticeable IT players in the corporate circles in the country, making huge investments to ensure communication and broadband solutions are offered to local businesses as well as individual clients. It operates throughout Africa, offering a variety of data centre solutions, cloud and internet services, playing a key role in business growth in Kenya.

The annual event in its third year running, intends to draw together over 200 top tier IT industry players, whence attendees will get the chance to network by engaging in Intensive discussion sessions in order to explore the various aspects affecting IoT & AI as they exchange information and develop professional and social contacts.

Lined up to speak at the event include Dr. Bright Gameli Mawudor, Head of Cyber Security Services - IS, Ben Mann, COO - IBM East Africa, Joshua Opoku, President IoT Network Hub - Ghana and Ben Chiira, CEO Global Disability Innovation Hub - Kenya among others.