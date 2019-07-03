Malawi: Uganda Displaces Malawi On 6th in Rankings Ahead of Netball World Cup - Queens Down to 9th

Malawi national netball team, the Queens, have been displaced by Uganda's She-Cranes in the latest netball standings as the Queens drop from sixth to ninth ahead of this month's World Cup in Liverpool.

Takondwa Lwaki of Malawi takes a pass in the Netball match against Uganda Malawi Queens player Laureen Ngwira in action against fast -improving Uganda

The International Netball Federation (INF) has released its annual World Rankings update. The latest rankings inclusive of matches up to 30th June 2019 see Australia maintain top spot, while Jamaica have overtaken England in second place.

Other changes in the top 10 see Uganda move up one place putting them in the top 6 for the first time, and Scotland and Northern Ireland move up one place with Malawi moving down three to 9th.

The development means Malawi Queens has lost automatic qualification for major tournaments including the Fast5 World Netball Series, which they have been participating in since its inception in 2009.

The annual competition is competed by top-six national teams in INF world ranking, meaning Uganda will take Malawi's place.

Barbados has overtaken Wales for 11th place, Zimbabwe has moved to 13th place and Fiji has fallen to 17th place. Samoa, Zambia, the Cook Islands and Grenada have all moved up one place in the top 20 with Sri Lanka moving up two places to 18th.

Malawi open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on 12 July and will play Singapore on 13 July and Barbados on 14 July.