Kenya: MP's Stance Bad, Uhuru Says in Message to JPM

KENYAN President Uhuru Kenyatta (pictured) has sent a special message to President John Magufuli, indicating his government's annoyance following recent incitement remarks by Kenyan legislator Charles Njagua Kanyi (alias Jaguar) against foreign investors.

The written message delivered yesterday in Dar es Salaam by Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania Dany Kazungu was received by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on behalf of the president.

Premier Majaliwa said Tanzanians were pleased by several measures taken by the Kenyan government against the MP indicating that his comments were personal and were not the position of the government of Kenya or its people

. He said Tanzanians and Kenyans had always been free to live, work and conduct business in the East African countries, and whenever problems or disagreements arise, responsible governments would meet at the table to discuss their differences.

"The relationship between Kenya and Tanzania is very close as some tribes live in both countries like the Maasai, Luo and Kurya; thus relations in various aspects, including social as well as trade activities cannot be avoided," he noted.

The premier urged leaders and residents of the East African countries to refrain from inciting statements that might create hatred, tension and conflict among the nations in the region.

Mr Majaliwa also used the opportunity to urge Tanzanians to continue to live in peace and love with their brothers in Kenya and all visitors from other countries in East Africa and around the world who are in the country doing various activities in accordance with the laws of the land.

"All our activities in the East African countries, in particular business, will go well if we protect and maintain peace, without that we will fail to cooperate", stressed Mr Majaliwa.

The prime minister vowed that the government of Tanzania would not condone any acts or statements that contain indicators of incitement against neighbouring countries in order to protect and support the efforts of the various political and economic cooperation made by leaders of African countries.

For his part, Ambassador Kazungu thanked the prime minister for his statement made in Parliament in Dodoma requiring Tanzanians to be vigilant and calm regarding the remarks of Mr Njagua.

Ambassador Kazungu described the position of President Kenyatta as welcoming and accepting all their relatives who come from the countries of the East African Community, who decided to live or do business in Kenya.

MP Njagua was captured in a video that has since gone viral telling foreigners engaging in business within the Kenya Central Business District, which is his constituency, to close down and vacate the country, failure of which, they would have been forcefully removed

The MP, flanked by his supporters, had threatened to invade the premises of foreigners, rough them up and take them to the airport where the Interior department and Immigration would deport them.