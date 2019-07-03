Tanzania: TRA Set to Roll-Out Second Phase of Electronic Stamps

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) is set for the launch of the second phase of undertaking electronic tax stamps (ETS) for alcoholic, soft drinks and cigarettes.

Speaking to journalists during the ongoing 43rd Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), the Deputy Commissioner General of TRA, Mr Msafiri Mbibo, said the date for the second phase of the project will be announced by the TRA Commissioner General.

Mr Mbibo said the tax collector has so far installed all required equipment at alcoholic, carbonated and cigarettes manufacturing plants to facilitate implementation of the technology.

The second phase of the technology was expected to be rolled out in June 15, this year, but Mr Mbibo explained that the date for the second phase will soon be announced by the TRA's Commissioner General.

The government aims at increasing revenues through the use of ETS by doing away with physical paper stamps which are prone to cheating by some unscrupulous manufacturers.

Mr Mbibo explained that despite complaints from manufacturers regarding the cost of installing the technology, the tax collector would foot the cost of installing the equipment.

He explained that the cost of the stamps will fall because it would be generated by the company's own system. "Infact the system will help the manufacturers do away with counterfeits that were initially forced into the market through shoddy routes," he said.

He stressed that all companies must comply with the system or they will be forced out of business. Explaining he said that small scale manufacturers have been given more time to fulfill the requirements while they use an annual digital activation system.

The government of Tanzania through TRA contracted a Swiss firm SCPA Ltd to install the software and hardware for the ETS management system.

Manufacturers and importers covered by non-electronic stamps were allowed to use the paper tax stamps until the end of September 2018, after which they had a three-month grace period to change to the ETS system.

TRA hopes that the new system will help create transparency in assessing key taxes such as excise duty, VAT