Tanzania: Construction of Prison Wardens' Houses Completed By 60pc, Says Supervisor

THE construction of houses for prison wardens is now complete by 60 per cent, project supervisor Bri-Gen Charles Mbuge has said.

Bri-Gen Mbuge revealed this after the minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, toured the construction site in Ukonga, Dar es Salaam.

Dr Mwinyi said the project was progressing well as planned by the government. "The project is progressing well and is expected to be completed as planned. Only 1.3bn/- has been spent on the project," the minister said.

He thanked the National Service for their commitment to ensuring the project was completed to serve prison wardens.

The housing project started two years ago and was being undertaken by the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) in collaboration with the Prisons Department.

In March this year President John Magufuli directed Tanzania People's Defence force (TPDF) to take over the project after TBA had failed to complete it on time.

The project involves the construction of a 12-four storey building to house prison wardens and is now implemented by the National Service.

Project engineer Maj Samwel Machemba said the construction was going well as planned and the completion depended on the availability of funds.