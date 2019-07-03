Malawi: Police Tightens Security for Post-Independence Celebrations

Lilongwe — Malawi Police Service (MPS) says all is set for security and safety of Malawians in the post-independence celebrations slated for July 6 to be held in Blantyre.

National MPS Spokesperson James Kadadzera told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that people should not panic as police have mounted heavy security to protect the citizens.

"We have increased patrols during both day and night in all cities and have deployed more police officers in strategic positions of the country.

"All citizens are however advised not to leave their homes unattended and all children must not be left home without a guardian with them as that provides opportunity for theft or other related accidents," Kadadzera said.

According to Kadadzera, criminals take advantage of deserted homes during such national public holidays.

This year's independence celebrations will be commemorated on the theme, 'Peace, Unity and love'.

Chairman of the Independence Celebrations Organizing Committee who is also Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Joseph Mwanamvekha said preparations are at an advanced stage.

"I can assure Malawians that all is well and they must prepare to celebrate in style remembering that this is a day that reminds us all about the happiness we got after moving out from the chains of colonial masters.

"We should thank God for the 55 years of self-rule and peace that the country has enjoyed since 1964; because of unity and love, Malawians have witnessed various development projects which everyone can smile about," Mwanamvekha said.

Malawi (Nyasaland then) broke from the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland before she received her independence through efforts by Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda and other Malawians who fought the colonial masters.