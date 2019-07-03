Uganda: Gold, Coffee, Beans Exports Fall

Kampala — Overall export receipts for the month of April dropped, pulled down by sharp declines in the volumes of gold and coffee, Uganda's top traditional forex earner.

However, vanilla, sugar and maize exports, according to the Performance of the Economy report, a monthly tracker produced by the Ministry of Finance, recorded growth.

The report shows that total gold exports dropped to 2.2 tonnes in April from 8.6 tonnes in March.

Gold fetched Uganda $549 million (Shs2b) in 2018 from $339 million (Shs1.3b) the previous year.

In March this year, Uganda exported gold worth $363m (Shs1.35b) - the biggest monthly haul - that saw the country register a trade surplus with the East African Community, the rest of Africa and Europe.

In April, however, gold earnings dropped to $88.6m (Shs328b). Coffee, Uganda's top crop export, also declined to 306,315 60 kilogramme - bags in April, from 348,230 bags in March. Beans exports also dropped to 4.2 tonnes, from 7.1 tonnes.

Within the EAC bloc, Kenya remains Uganda's main trading partner. Overall, Uganda's exports to the EAC declined 9.8 per cent in the year ended April 2019 to $86.79m (Shs329b) from $96.22m in April 2018.

During the month of April 2019, the Middle East was the main destination for Uganda's exports, followed by the East African Community, the report indicates.

Exports fall due to decline in trade with EAC

The Finance Ministry attributed the decline in trade with the EAC to a drop in exports to Rwanda following the closure of the Uganda-Rwanda border at Gatuna and Chanika in February, which affected the movement of cargo trucks. While Rwanda recently reopened the Gatuna border for two weeks, trade did not pick up and the border has since been closed again.

Uganda's total export earnings from Rwanda stood at $212m in 2018. Major goods exported to Rwanda are cereals, ceramics, raw hides and skins, edible vegetables, roots and tubers, machinery, coffee, tea, iron and steel, essential oils, cosmetics and milk.