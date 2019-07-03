Mozambique: Nyusi Convinced That Renamo Is Committed to Peace

Lisbon — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Tuesday, the first day of a state visit to Portugal, assured Mozambican and Portuguese journalists that the search for a definitive peace in Mozambique is advancing, and he believed that the former rebel movement Renamo is also committed to peace.

After his talks with his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Nyusi revealed that on Monday, before leaving Maputo, he had phoned Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, informing him that he was about to set off for Lisbon, and asking if he wanted to send any message to the Portuguese.

Initially, Momade merely answered "send my compliments to our Portuguese brothers". Nyusi then pressed him for something rather more concrete, "and he told me to inform them that Renamo is committed to peace and the consensus we reached will continue within the road map we agreed on".

Nyusi added that the Portuguese "do not want to see their Mozambican brothers fighting among themselves".

Rebelo de Sousa said the Portuguese people are following closely the efforts to achieve "a lasting and sustained peace" in Mozambique.

"We are following the electoral process and the concern to build political, economic and social stability in our sister country", he said. "So we are following the economic decisions, thinking about sustained development, which will open space for social justice".

Nyusi also thanked his host for the assistance given by Portugal when Mozambique was struck by two cyclones, in March and April. "I would like to thank the Portuguese people, because lives were saved", he said. "We might have lost many more than the 600 people who did die. Mozambique will never forget this support".

A further theme broached by Nyusi was the freedom of movement of citizens within the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP). If it were up to Mozambique, freedom of movement would already have been achieved - but he recognised that this is not easy, because of Portugal's membership of the European Union.

"There can't be any walls between us in the CPLP", he said. "We have to work to reach freedom of movement, and in anything which depends on me and President Rebelo de Sousa, we shall unblock matters".

On Wednesday, Nyusi is scheduled to meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. The two leaders are expected to address a Portugal-Mozambique Business Forum, and to attend the Fourth Summit between the two countries, at which various agreements will be signed.