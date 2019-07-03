Mozambique: Police Officers Accused of Torturing Minors

Maputo — The Mozambican police force on Tuesday admitted that last weekend police officers tortured three young boys in the southern city of Matola.

According to a report on the independent television station STV, the Maputo provincial police command says it has identified the officers who savagely beat the three boys, who are between 10 and 13 years old.

The boys were accused of stealing a dog, and the police resorted to torture in an attempt to force them to confess. Such a confession would have been useless, since confessions extracted under torture are not admissible in Mozambican courts.

The Provincial Command strongly condemned the behaviour of the policemen, and announced that disciplinary and criminal proceedings are being opened against them. The command did not say how many police were involved, and did not give their names.

The age of criminal responsibility in Mozambique is 16. Any child under that age cannot be held responsible for any criminal act.

Lawyers contacted by STV said that, if the police really believed that the three boys posed a danger to society, then they should have channelled the case to the Tribunal of Minors.

By torturing the boys, the policemen had violated basic principles of criminal law. They had abused their authority, and had committed assault, a crime worsened by the very fact that they are members of the police.