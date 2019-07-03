Mozambique: Renamo Appeals Against Gaza Registration

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, on Tuesday appealed to the Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law, against the ratification by the National Elections Commission (CNE) of an extraordinarily large number of registered voters in the southern province of Gaza.

In its appeal to the Council, Renamo accuses the CNE's executive body, the electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE), of registering 980,000 ghost voters - which is the vast majority of the voters registered in Gaza.

While it is not clear how Renamo arrived at this number, it is certain that the Gaza registration figure announced by STAE and accepted by the CNE contradicts the 2017 population census held by the National Statistics Institute (INE). Since nobody believes that the census is wildly inaccurate, this means that the STAE/CNE figure is mathematically impossible.

The definitive figures from the 2017 Census, released in late April this year, show a total population of Gaza province of 1,422,460. Adjusted by the average population growth rate of 2.8 per cent a year, in 2019 there can, at most, be 1.5 million people in Gaza.

Throughout the country, the majority of the population is under the voting age of 18. The median age of the population is 16.6 years. So the total number of people in Gaza aged 18 and above is less than 750,000.

Yet STAE set a target for voter registration in Gaza of 1.14 million, and the final number of voters supposedly registered in the province was 1,166,011. That figure is over 400,000 more than the total number of people of voting age in Gaza.

When AIM, on 24 June, asked CNE spokesperson Paulo Cuinica about the contradiction between the CNE figure and that of the census, Cuinica told AIM that the CNE had also based its work on data from the INE - but since the definitive data from the 2017 census only became available in late April, by which time the voter registration was under way, the CNE had to rely on projections.

But AIM also has the INE projections from the previous census, held in 2007. The Gaza population aged 18 and above (that is, the potential electorate) in 2019 was projected to be 726,531.

In other words, the projection from the 2007 census and the definitive results from the 2017 census are consistent. There is no room in these figures for hundreds of thousands of extra voters.

The numbers matter because the seats in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, are allocated to the 11 provincial constituencies in proportion to their registered electorate.

After the previous voter registration, in 2014, Gaza was allocated 13 seats. But the result of the huge inflation of the Gaza electorate is that the CNE has now awarded the province 22 seats - an increase of nine. No other province has seen such a wild swing in its electorate or number of seats.

Gaza is a stronghold of the ruling Frelimo Party. In the last four parliamentary elections (1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014) Frelimo won all the seats in Gaza. Opposition parties now fear that the impossible figure for the Gaza voter registration will give Frelimo an unfair advantage in the elections scheduled for 15 October.