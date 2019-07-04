Libya Migrant Centre Strike Followed Months of Warnings, Growing Violence

analysis

Geneva — An airstrike hit a detention centre for migrants and refugees in Tripoli in the early hours of Wednesday morning, reportedly killing at least 40 people and injuring double that number.

This was not the first time detained migrants and refugees have been in serious danger during three months of fighting that has engulfed the Libyan capital. In early May another airstrike hit 100 metres away from the same facility.

There are more than 600,000 migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in Libya. Many have fled violence and persecution in countries like Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Sudan. Others are economic migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, hoping to find work in Libya or after crossing to Europe.

Not all of them are in detention, but in Tripoli alone more than 3,000 are being held near front lines.

Conditions are dire. On 21 June, Médecins Sans Frontières described the situation in two detention centres south of Tripoli as "medically catastrophic", with a likely tuberculosis outbreak killing at least 22 people since September.

Even before the latest outbreak of violence, Libya was a difficult place for those trying to eke out a living or transiting through the country on their way to Europe. Reports of kidnapping, extortion, and rape are commonplace.

The UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, says it has evacuated 1,297 refugees from the country in 2019, but the number of people in detention may still be rising. That's because people are continuing to flee by boat, only to find themselves returned to Libyan shores and detained once again.

