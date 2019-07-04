Kenya: Tanzanian Jailed for Life Over Garissa University Attack As 2 Kenyans Get 41 Years Each

Nairobi — The Tanzanian national found guilty of the Garissa University terror attack that left 148 people, many of them students dead has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Rashid Charles Mberesero was sentenced together with Hassan Edin and Mohamed Abdi alias Mohamed Ali Abikar who each received 41-year terms in jail.

While reading their sentences, Chief magistrate Francis Andayi said that he had considered the many lives of students who were helpless, innocent and vulnerable which were lost.

"In this case many lives were lost and members of the public left in a panic. Having considered their mitigation there is no person in the world who does not know the devastating effects of terror activities," he said

He stated that Mberesero's life sentence arose from the offense of committing a terrorist act that resulted to the deaths of 148 people.

According to Andayi, the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Abdi and Edin conspired to commit a terrorist act, committing a terrorist act and were members of the Al Shabaab terrorist group.

The three suspects were declared guilty of facilitating the 2015 terror attack after they were found to have actively planned the attack with Al-Shabaab operatives.