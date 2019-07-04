4 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond's Mother Causes A Stir Online with Lovey-Dovey Photos

By Naira Habib

It appears Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Sandra Kasim, and her lover Rally Jones have settled their differences, if the latest online pictures of the couple are anything to go by.

In the photos, which have been circulating online, the two are captured having an intimate moment in the kitchen.

Both are clad in black and yellow jerseys and black and white aprons.

LOVE-STRUCK

The photos depict a love-struck couple who appear to be unable to keep their hands off each other.

In some of the photos, Jones is seen peeling off a pawpaw then feeding it to Bi Sandra.

CHEATING CLAIMS

The two made headlines last month after Sandra blasted Jones for allegedly cheating on her and impregnating a much younger woman.

The woman in question, who has only been identified as Sharifa, is reported to have given birth recently.

Sandra however claimed that she was the rightful wife of Jones since they got married last year.

Tanzania

