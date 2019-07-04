3 July 2019

Kenya: MP Njagua Charged With Incitement, Freed on Sh500,000 Cash Bail

Nairobi — Starehe MP Charles Njagua has been released on Sh500,000 cash bail after being charged with incitement to violence over hate remarks targeting foreign traders.

Njagua who is said to have made the remarks on June 24 has been in police custody since his arrest outside Parliament on June 26.

A Nairobi magistrate court last Friday allowed police to detain Njagua for three days to enable them complete investigations.

The order was issued by Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko, who directed police to detain him at Kileleshwa Police Station.

