Sudan Junta, Opposition 'Agree On Most Points of Mediation'

Khartoum — The African and Ethiopian mediators announced the agreement of the Transitional Military Council and the Alliance for Freedom and Change on the points of mediation, except for one point, described as sensitive, regarding the Sovereign Council.

African Union envoy to Sudan Mohamed Lebatt and Ethiopian mediator Mahmoud Drir called on the parties to directly negotiate at 3 pm today to discuss the point of contention.

The point would be the only item to negotiate between the parties under the supervision of the mediation.

At a joint press conference held by the African and Ethiopian mediators at the premises of the African Union mission in Khartoum on Tuesday evening, Lebatt said the mediation was not in a position to give details of the agreement and it was up to the parties.

He called on the parties to refrain from actions and statements that disturb the atmosphere. If the parties did not agree, it would be regrettable, dangerous and unacceptable.

African mediation

He said they were in touch with all national initiatives and considered it an important dimension in the success of African mediation.

The Alliance for Freedom and Change renewed at a press conference on Monday evening its reservation on direct negotiations with the Transitional Military Council before agreeing on the basic issues, declaring their adherence to the joint African-Ethiopian initiative.

A member of the AFC negotiating team stated that the AFC observations that were handed over to the African mediation can be summarised: not to exceed the period of choosing the Legislative Council three months, and the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers will take the role of the Legislative Council. They will form a single committee in which decisions are taken by simple majority.

Madani Abbas, press representative of the AFC, requested to set a time frame for the negotiation process, pointing out that the negotiating process lasted for two months without producing an agreement, accusing the military junta of procrastination.

He pledged to continue all the instruments of peaceful struggle to achieve the objectives of the revolution, including fair negotiations.

International level

At the international level, a delegate from the Sudanese Professionals' Association (SPA) addressed representatives of 19 EU member states at a meeting organised by the European Union's External Relations Department to discuss the situation in Sudan.

The SPA representative reviewed the situation in Sudan in light of the developments since 11 April, focusing on the significance of the June 30 demonstrations and their impact on the political situation.

He also spoke about the difficulties concerning the negotiation process with the Transitional Military Council and the obstacles placed in the way of mediation and the vision of the SPA to overcome the current crisis.

The meeting discussed the position of the European Union on developments in Sudan and the need for the transfer of power to civilians and linking any assistance provided to Sudan to accomplish this task. The participants valued the movement of the mass movement in Sudan as being peaceful

They stressed support for the formation of an independent commission of inquiry to determine responsibility for the crime of breaking the sit-in.