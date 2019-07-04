Sudan: 'Organised Liquidation' By Sudan Militia - Four Resistance Committee Members Slain

Khartoum / Wad Madani — Four leading members of resistance committees, set up in the neighbourhoods of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, were reportedly killed during the June 30 March of Millions. Activists told Radio Dabanga that they consider the killings an organised liquidation by the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

At the same time, security forces launched a detention campaign among activists in Khartoum.

Ammar El Dirdeiri, a member of a resistance committee in the Fatah district, was found near El Huda prison in Omdurman on Monday evening, bringing the number of protestors killed on June 30 to 11.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) reported the continuation of arrests among its members.

The SPA said in a statement on Tuesday that security forces held lawyer Abdelmajid Aidaros in Atbara, and Yasin Hasan, head of the Teachers Committee in Khartoum. They stormed the houses of Gamiriyah Omar and Abdelkhalig El Tayeb and Dr Ihsan Figeiri in Khartoum, and detained them as well.

AFC

The security forces also targeted other members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) and members of neighbourhood resistance committees. The SPA is continuing with collecting names of more people detained.

The statement warned the Transitional Military Council against harming any of the political detainees. The SPA holds the junta responsible for their safety in full, stressing that arrests, killings and raids will not dissuade them from achieving their goals.

El Gedaref

In a statement on Tuesday, the AFC branch in El Gedaref condemned the excessive violence used by security forces in on June 30, noting that 27 demonstrators were wounded, including serious injuries, while 20 demonstrators were detained, some of whom were released on bail.

A number of critically injured were transferred to Wad Madani and Khartoum, as the hospitals in El Gedaref are not well-equipped, the AFC said. Seven of the wounded were wounded by live bullets.

The AFC also condemned the arrest and ill-treatment of demonstrators inside the prison not to allow them to pray, drink water, or use a latrine.

The statement demanded the people in El Gedaref "to continue the peaceful struggle to achieve our legitimate demands".

Journalists

The Committee for the Restoration of the Sudanese Journalists Union condemned the killing of unarmed civilians in cold blood in the June 30 March of Millions as an indicator of the dangers threatening the political transition. Stressing the need to enforce justice and justice for the lives of the people killed and their families.

In a statement on Tuesday, the committee commended the Sudanese people for the great success achieved by the June 30 marches in calling on the Transitional Military Council to deal seriously with the voice of the street and warned against the continued cutting off of the internet and the deliberate blindness practiced by the official satellite channels in a systematic and disgraceful manner.