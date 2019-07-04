Sudan Opposition Calls for Civil Disobedience On July 14

Khartoum — Sudan's opposition Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) has called for civil disobedience e and a comprehensive political strike in all professional, professional, labour, and popular sectors throughout Sudan on July 14. These will be in parallel with demonstrations by Sudanese communities abroad.

In accordance with the protests' agenda issued by the AFC, many professionals held vigils in on Tuesday. Employees of MTN communication services provider and engineers at the Oil Energy Company held protest vigils yesterday demanding civil authority and investigating the June 3 massacre.

According to the protests' agenda, today is the day of individual and collective initiatives. July 13 will be the day of marches commemorating the June 3 massacre and demanding the handover of civil authority. On July 14 a large civil disobedience action is planned.

According to the schedule, Thursday will witness the Marches of the Neighbourhoods, demanding the handover of civil authority.

Because of the blackout of the Internet, the AFC appealed to all Sudanese to intensify the dissemination of news about for protest activities in the next two weeks by printing the schedule and distribute it in neighbourhoods, markets, mosques, churches, roads, bus stations and other places where people gather.