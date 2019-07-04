Uganda/Egypt: Bonus Strike Rocks Uganda Cranes Camp At the Nations Cup

The Ugandan national team camp at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt has been hit by a players strike in the wake of a bonus row.

On Tuesday, Uganda Cranes players refused to train despite a training programme released by the technical team in Cairo.e

The players are protesting 'unpaid' bonuses amounting to Sh600,000 for each one of them, for beating DR Congo and Zimbabwe in the group stages of the tournament.

UNPAID BONUSES

However, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) maintains they already paid the accrued amounts to each player.

"As of 2nd July 2019, each player has received up to 1.46 million already with more daily allowances and winning bonuses awaiting to be earned and paid on time," Fufa said in a statement.

IMPASSE

"Fufa has also paid an extra Sh278,000 for each player for camp morale and Sh30,000 for the international friendly match against Ivory Coast," the statement further said.

It's not clear whether this impasse will be resolved before Friday when Uganda face Senegal in a round of 16 game.

Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Nigeria have had to deal with similar situations at this year's edition of the biennial continental football showpiece.