Botswana: Masisi Attends Rwanda Liberation Day

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi is in Kigali for today's commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Rwanda Liberation Day.

A news release from the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation states that President Masisi is attending the commemoration at the invitation of Rwanda president, Mr Paul Kagame.

"The commemoration is held in remembrance of the 1994 Rwanda genocide, which claimed the lives of over one million people," says the release.

President Masisi is accompanied by Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Shaw Kgathi and other senior government officials.

President Masisi and his delegation are expected back home later today.

Source : BOPA