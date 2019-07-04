2 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: CS Amina Throws Lavish Lunch to Harambee Stars Players to Lift Spirits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Nyende

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed on Tuesday hosted Harambee Stars to a luncheon by the River Nile in Cairo, Egypt.

The team had lunch during a cruise of the iconic river.

The CS thanked the team and urged the players work hard to return to the Africa Cup of Nations in two years' time.

"Rome was not built in a day," she said.

Kenya Ambassador to Egypt H.E. Major General (Rtd) Joff Otieno was also in attendance.

"You have done us proud," Otieno said.

CS Amina says the team will be given a befitting welcome when they return home.

Stars were thumped 3-0 by Senegal in their final Group C match at the 30 June Stadium Monday night, and await the results of Group E and F to know whether they will sail through to the last 16 or not.

Kenya started their campaign in Egypt with a limb 2-0 loss to Algeria on June 23 before they recovered to hit neighbours Tanzania 3-2 on Thursday.

Kenya

Wambui Collymore - Don't Wear Black at My Husband's Memorial Service

Bob Collymore's widow Wambui Kamiru has asked Kenyans to wear bright colours during Thursday's memorial service of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.