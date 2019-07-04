Uganda: Opening Fixture Requires Patience, Determination

Kampala — She Cranes player Ruth Meeme knows their opening fixture against England Roses on Friday next week will be a tough one but promises they will handle it with patience and determination.

The 2015 Netball World Cup centre player admits that the England Roses are a tough team that has beaten the She Cranes in all the previous encounters but they have learnt a lot from their losses.

"We have played them on various occasions and now we have rectified the mistakes including the wrong passes and rebounds we registered in the previous games.

"We have agreed to take it as a normal test game which will help us gain momentum for the other group fixtures against Samoa and Scotland," Meeme told Daily Monitor. The She Cranes suffered a narrow defeat of 55-49 to England in the Commonwealth Games last year and later lost to the same team 50-46, 65-53 and 66-37 in the three-match Test Series.

Looking at previous games, Uganda has registered mixed fortunes in opening fixtures of major tournaments.

The team registered a 74-38 win in their opening fixture against Zambia at the previous World Cup. The She Cranes later lost 64-51 to New Zealand last year in the first fixture of the Commonwealth Games last year in Australia.

NETBALL WORLD CUP

Date: July 12-21

Venue: Liverpool, England

Group D Fixtures

July 12: Uganda vs. England

July 13: Uganda vs. Samoa

July 14: Uganda vs. Scotland