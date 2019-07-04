4 July 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Namilyango Shift Focus to Coronation 7s

By Deus Bugembe

Kampala — After defending the National Schools Sevens Series on June 29 with a 17-21 win over their junior side, Tigons, on the last day of the series at Legends Rugby Club, Namilyango College are eyeing the Coronation sevens.

The Coronation Sevens is a schools' tournament which came to life as a product of the Buganda Kingdom and Uganda Rugby Union (URU) coming together to develop the game from grassroots.

The first edition was hosted at Namilyango last year with the latter emerging victors after beating Kings College Budo in the final.

The tournament heads to St Mary's College Kisubi for its second outing on Saturday and Namilyango have promised to go all out for their title defence.

"The National Schools Sevens Series title has come with a lot of confidence and the boys want to add another championship," said Namilyango coach Ambrose Kakuru. "Saturday will be tricky as we are expecting both Smack and Hana Mixed to show up but at the same time we are up for it," he added.

Namilyango went into Saturday's final series leg wary of Hana who were just three points adrift only for the Nsangi based school not to show up.

It granted a smooth sailing for Namilyango who now have a title after losing to Smack in two different Cup finals this calendar year.

MVP Jonathan Olupot kept opponents at bay and they could barely contain his running, scoring and play-making skills.

NAMILYANGO - HOW THEY WON

Final

Namilyango 21-17 Tigons

Semifinal

Namilyango 12-07 King's College Budo

Quarterfinal

Namilyango 31-00 Greenhill Academy

