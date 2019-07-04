South Africa: Seagoing Students Keep Abreast of Current Trends

analysis

'Science should be cool, it needs to be engaging, it needs to be interactive,' says UCT Professor Isabelle Ansorge of her programme in which students engage with scientists and lecturers while at sea.

On Monday 1 July, a group of students, lecturers and scientists embarked from Cape Town aboard the SA Agulhas II to participate in the SEAmester programme.

During an immersive 11-day programme at sea, students will engage in a busy schedule of lectures and work on deck and in laboratories. The ship is travelling from Cape Town to the heart of the Agulhas Current and returns to port on 11 July. During the voyage, students will also participate in ongoing oceanographic research on the Agulhas System Climate Array (ASCA).

"It's unexplainable -- the experience of being at sea, living on a ship, meeting all the lecturers," said Thobile Dlamini, who participated in SEAmester last year while completing her master's degree in nature conservation at the Tshwane University of Technology.

"It's been so amazing to learn all the tools for studying our oceans."

Dlamini's SEAmester experience in 2018 led to opportunities to participate in a research cruise to Marion Island and to join this year's SEAmester voyage as...