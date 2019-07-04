South Africa: SA's Raven Klaasen Advances At Wimbledon

Cape Town — South African doubles specialist, Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner, Michael Venus , are into the next round of the doubles competition at Wimbledon.

The duo beat Jonny O'Mara and Luke Bambridge of the United Kingdom in three sets on Wednesday, winning 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in a match that spanned two hours and 11 minutes.

Earlier, South Africa's Kevin Anderson booked his place in the third round after defeating Janko Tipsarevic in four sets.

Anderson defeated the Serb 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-4 in just under three hours.

Other than the second set, Anderson was in total control during the match and managed 24 aces as well as succeeding with 68% of his first serves.

Anderson will now meet Argentina's Guido Pella, seeded 26, for a place in the last 16.

Sport24