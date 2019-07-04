4 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Raven Klaasen Advances At Wimbledon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — South African doubles specialist, Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner, Michael Venus , are into the next round of the doubles competition at Wimbledon.

The duo beat Jonny O'Mara and Luke Bambridge of the United Kingdom in three sets on Wednesday, winning 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in a match that spanned two hours and 11 minutes.

Earlier, South Africa's Kevin Anderson booked his place in the third round after defeating Janko Tipsarevic in four sets.

Anderson defeated the Serb 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-4 in just under three hours.

Other than the second set, Anderson was in total control during the match and managed 24 aces as well as succeeding with 68% of his first serves.

Anderson will now meet Argentina's Guido Pella, seeded 26, for a place in the last 16.

Sport24

South Africa

Is Digging in the EFF's Trash Going a Step Too Far?

An exposé into the EFF's alleged hypocrisy and ideology by the Daily Maverick titled "Revolutionary trash… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.