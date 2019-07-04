Nigeria: Senator Abbo Apologises, As Senate, Police Investigate Assault

Senator Ishaku Abbo (PDP, Adamawa), yesterday offered a public apology for assaulting a lady as the senate and police said they will investigate the incident.

The lawmaker, who was shown on a CCTV footage assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop, apologized for his actions in a press conference held at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat, Abuja.

The 41-year-old lawmaker who battled to control his emotions during a press conference said he was sorry for what happened, adding that regardless of the provocation, his action did not portray him as a good ambassador of the senate, the PDP and the youth of Nigeria.

"It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party, my family as well as our mothers- the Nigerian women.

"I personally apologize to Babra (the lady he reportedly assaulted) and her family for my action which has brought immense discomfort to our body polity.

"I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

"My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

"Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer particularly as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is reposed," he said.

Senate raises panel to probe Abbo

The Senate has constituted an adhoc committee to investigate the allegations of assault laid against Senator Elisha Cliff Abbo (PDP, Adamawa).

Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna), who raised the matter on the floor of the Senate yesterday under matters of privileges, said the development has brought him and the entire Senate to ridicule. He said the Senate must take decisive action on the issue in order to redeem its image, battered as a result of the incident.

At this point, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said whatever that was seen or read on the social media and the mainstream media on the matter remained allegations unless they were investigated.

He consequently announced that the adhoc panel would be headed by Senator Samuel Egwu (PDP, Ebonyi), with senators Oluremi Tinubu (APC,Lagos), Matthew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo), Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra), Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger), Danladi Sankara (APC, Jigawa) and Halliru Dauda Jika (APC, Bauchi) as members.

The Senate President gave the adhoc panel two weeks to conclude its assignment.

We'll investigate the incident -- Police

The Nigeria Police Force yesterday told protesters that it would commence a holistic investigation into the incidents

The spokesperson of the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, stated this while addressing protesters convened by the Concerned Nigeria Group, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mba, it was gathered told the protesters that the IGP, Muhammad Adamu, has ordered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Commissioner of Police (CP), Bala Ciroma to carry out a comprehensive and holistic investigation into the incident of the alleged assault by the Senator.

Later in a statement, Mba explained that the IGP directed that CP Ciroma provide personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation, including the forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation, as well as the actions/inactions of the policeman seen in the video footage.

Civil society and rights activists are pushing for the arrest and prosecution of Senator Abbo, some have argued that there is enough evidence the video to charge the Senator.

Apologise publicly, Atiku advises Abbo

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Senator Elisha Abbo to publicly apologise for his alleged assault on a lady captured on camera.

Abubakar made the call in a tweet via his twitter handle @atiku on Wednesday.

"I know the senator quite well. But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

"I advise him to publicly apologise, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader.

"I also call on our party, the PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the law takes its full course," he said.

Senator's actions unacceptable -- PDP

"The PDP, as a law-abiding and upstanding party, detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it," the party said.