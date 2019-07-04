Kenyans Converge for Bob Collymore's Memorial Service at All Saints

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Nairobi News

Wambui Kamiru Collymore (in grey jacket), wife of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, is overcome with emotions as she leaves Lee Funeral Home on July 2, 2019.

Security was tight at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Thursday morning, ahead of a memorial service for former Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, the late Bob Collymore who died on Monday aged 61.

Guests had started arriving at the church as early as 8 am, with motorists warned of limited parking.

Reports indicate that President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to attend the memorial service, but there was no immediate confirmation from State House.

In a statement from Safaricom, guests were urged to wear bright and colourful clothes in celebrating Bob whose body was cremated on Tuesday.

Safaricom said all its shops will be closed between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm to enable staff reflect on his life.

"As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom will be closing all shops countrywide Thursday, between 10.30am to 2.30pm to enable Bob's wider family to reflect on his life," the company said.

Collymore had been serving as Safaricom CEO since 2010, until Monday when he succumbed to cancer.