Uganda: Fufa to Pay Extra Incentive of Shs22m to Each Cranes Player

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has agreed to pay $6000 (about Shs22, 198,800) to each Uganda Cranes player as extra incentive for qualification to round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

This was after the players refused to attend training insisting that FUFA owed them $10,000 (about Shs37m) it earlier promised to each player for qualification to the 2019 Nations Cup.

The players argued that the Shs2b given by President Museveni for the team to share after qualification was different from the one earlier one promised by Fufa.

On Wednesday evening, the FUFA emergency committee at its siting at FUFA House -Mengo, Kampala resolved to pay each player $6000 out of the $10,000 earlier promised.

"Considering the magnitude and importance of the event of Uganda Cranes match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the interests of the nation, government, the Sponsors, and the gallant fans, FUFA has agreed to pay $6,000 over and above the agreed terms in the code of conduct and that matters of finances will not be discussed until the end of Uganda cranes participation in the tournament. This position has been duly communicated to the players," reads part of the statement the federation posted on its social media platforms.

"It is therefore expected that the technical preparation of the team ahead of the match with Senegal will continue in accordance with the programme of the coach," the statement reads further.

Fufa has also made it clear that each player was paid a total of Shs55 million by July 2. The team reportedly received $4000 (Shs14.8 million) for their win against DR Congo and $2000 (Shs7.4 million) for the draw against Zimbabwe. The players also received $5100 (Shs18.9 million) each for 34 days of camping till June 30th at a rate of $150 (Shs556,000) per day, US$420 (Shs1.5 million) for the 14 days of camping in Uganda, together with $300 (Shs1.1 million) for the international friendly against Ivory Coast played in Abu Dhabi.