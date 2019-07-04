Nigeria: Only 42 of 159 Observers Submit 2019 Polls Reports - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that only 42 of the 159 accredited observers for the 2019 General Elections have so far submitted their reports on the elections.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said this yesterday in Abuja at the commission's meeting with the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on the ongoing review of the 2019 polls.

He said that a critical component of the requirements for accreditation of observers was the submission of reports and recommendations in the format provided for in Chapter 5 of the commission's guidelines for election observation.

"So far, less than 50 domestic and foreign observer groups have submitted their reports. More specifically, only 42 domestic observer groups have submitted their reports representing only 26 percent of the 159 accredited groups," he said.

He said a total of 159 groups, 120 domestic and 39 foreign, were accredited as election observers for the 2019 elections.