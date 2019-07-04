4 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: NNPC Settles $833.57m Cash-Call Arrears to Mobil

By Daniel Adugbo

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has fully settled the total amount owed to Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) with a payment of $833.57m being cash call arrears owed the company.

The payment, NNPC said, came barely two years after it signed a Cash-call Repayment Agreement with its Joint Venture partners to defray cash-call arrears within a period of five years.

Spokesman of the corporation Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, quoted its Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, in a statement on Thursday, to have said this at a commemorative close-out ceremony to mark the conclusion of NNPC/MPN Cash Call Repayment Agreement.

Baru disclosed that the feat was a product of determination and hard work.

On his part, the Managing Director of the Mobil Producing Nigeria, Mr. Paul McGrath said the milestone was a victory for MPN, NNPC and Federal Government of Nigeria.

