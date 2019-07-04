South Africa: Vital Documents Destroyed in 'Arson Attack' On KZN Education Office

The uMgungundlovu education district office in Pietermaritzburg has been badly destroyed in a fire that was intentionally started, the Kwazulu-Natal education department said on Thursday.

Provincial Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu condemned the "arson attack" which is believed to have happened on Wednesday.

It is not yet clear why the office was set alight. No one was injured.

A video of the blaze showed the entire top floor alight, with thick billowing smoke all over and flames destroying the roof.

The department said important administration documents, computers and other administration equipment were lost in the fire.

"It is shameful that criminals would choose to target education infrastructure with their unlawful behaviour, infrastructure that is set to add immense value to the community and improve the life chances of our youth," said Mshengu.

"This will definitely cause unnecessary delays in curriculum delivery and syllabus coverage."

The department called on authorities to arrest those responsible.

News24