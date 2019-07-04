4 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pandemonium As Pipeline Explosion Rocks Isheri, Ijegun

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Prince Okafor

Residents of Isheri area of Ijegun woke up with the sound of heavy explosion and heavy fires in the early hours of Thursday.

This incident which started around 0525hrs, at fire junction bus stop, left vehicles and homes burnt. A couple was seen burnt to death. The couples may be out for the business day according to eye witness coming out SS Joan & Anne Catholic Church.

One resident claims that the fire started with a truck that came to siphon gasoline from the pipeline after others have left with their loot. This truck fell down and by this time, pipeline was still open. This led to an uncontrollable fire.

Residents of the area scampered for safety away from the fire area. Many calls made to fire service were not responded to. One fire truck eventually came after 2hrs of the incident but could not contain the fire. Hours later, more fire vehicles arrives but seem overwhelmed by the fire.

Residents claim that this trucks come almost every night to siphon fuel and in some cases, they were confronted and stopped by the scrap collectors in the area who stay awake almost 24hours until they were moved.

Some residents said that the clearing of these scrap collectors was a way to allow these criminals to resume this activities rather than to condorn pipeline area.

Nigeria

Buhari, Osinbajo's 'Aides' Stripped of Salaries, Privileges

Aides of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo whose appointments have not been renewed since the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.