Rwanda: Kwibohora25 - Seven Presidents to Grace Liberation Celebrations

At least seven foreign Heads of State are expected in Kigali for the 25th Liberation Anniversary slated Thursday, July 4, at the Amahoro National Stadium, in Kigali, the state minister for East African Community affairs, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe has said.

Liberation day marks the day when Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)-Inkotanyi stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and effectively liberated the country. Over a million people lost their lives in a genocide planned and perpetrated by the then regime backed by then army (FAR) and a militia known as Interahamwe.

Nduhungirehe told The New Times Wednesday the national celebrations will be attended by, among others, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos of Namibia; President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central African Republic; President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia, President Mokgweetsi Masisi and First Lady Neo Masisi of Botswana; President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone; and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

He said Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo will represent Nigeria, while Tanzania and Uganda will be represented by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, and Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of East African Community affairs Kirunda Kivejinja, respectively.

A host of other foreign dignitaries and international icons are also expected,

The celebrations will be marked by a military parade, cultural performances from the National Ballet of Rwanda, Urekerereza, as well as performances from several other artistes.

Urukerereza is also expected to perform a play on the significance of the 25th Liberation anniversary, or Kwibohora25.

President Paul Kagame is expected to deliver a keynote address during the main Kwibohora25 event.

Several other events are lined up to mark the occasion.