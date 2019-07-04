Malawi: Uladi Says Us Visa Ban Totally Wrong - 'I Am Innocent of Corruption Until Proven Guilty By Court'

Newly appointed presidential special advisor on parliamentary affairs, Uladi Basikolo Mussa, has described the decision by the United States Government to ban him and his spouse Cecilia from entering the US for his alleged involvement in "significant corruption" as wrong, arguing that he is innocent until proven guilty by the court of law.

Mussa allegedly engaged in and benefited from public corruption in relation to his official duties while minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security during the Joyce Banda administration.

He is facing corruption charges and abuse of office in a case which has stalled since he joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) where he holds an influential position of Vice President for central region.

But Mussa has questioned the motive by the US Government, saying he did not expect them to act on an issue that is still in court.

"The decision is totally wrong; nobody is guilty until proven guilty by a court of law," said Mussa.

He maintained to deny any wrongdoing in the passport scandal.

"I did my noble duty as a minister and, as far as I am concerned, I am innocent," said Mussa.

The presidential advisor added that he did not plan to travel to the US anytime soon.

In a statement dated July 3 2019 seen by Nyasa Times, the US Embassy said the decision is in line with Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programmes Act of 2019.

It states that Section 7031(c) provides that, in cases where the Secretary of State has credible information that foreign officials have been involved in significant corruption or gross violations of human rights, those individuals and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the US.

Reads the statement in part: "The law also requires the Secretary of State to publicly or privately designate such officials and their family members. In addition to the designation of Mr. Mussa, the Secretary is also publicly designating Mr. Mussa's spouse, Cecilia Mussa."