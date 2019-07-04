Nigeria: Suspension of Ruga, Victory for All Nigerians - Ortom

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the suspension of the proposed Ruga settlement plan for herdsmen by the Federal Government as victory for all peace loving Nigerians.

He stated that the rejection of the Ruga settlement model by majority of Nigerians was not personal but rather a struggle by the people of the country against impunity and injustice.

Governor Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase commended President Muhammadu Buhari for heeding the call of the people for the suspension of the settlement plan.

According to the Governor, "the decision to suspend the Ruga programme shows that President Buhari has heard the voices of majority of Nigerians on the matter.

"The truth has prevailed on the Ruga issue, just like the book of John 8: 32 which says "you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free."

"I urge the Federal Government to take a step further to encourage pastoralists and other livestock owners to embrace ranching as the best model of animal husbandry."