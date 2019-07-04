Nigeria: MI, Henshaw, Banky W, Others React to Senator Abbo's Assault On Lady in Abuja Shop

Nigerian celebrities have continued to react after the internet was awash during the week when a video of a 41-year old sitting senator, Elisha Abbo physically assaulting a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja surfaced online to set tongues wagging.

Abbo, who happens to be the youngest senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district, was seen in the video published by Premium Times, repeatedly slapping the woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom the senator accused of insulting him. The incident which reportedly occurred last May has, however, sparked outrage online and received condemnation by Nigerian celebrities.

Kate Henshaw

"Do you know you were voted for or maybe not to represent people. You beat a woman, because it's the women that bear the brunt of so many things in this society. And you are a young senator; your poster says beacon of hope. You are a beacon of nothing.

Banky W

Shame on Senator Elisha Abbo for physically assaulting an innocent woman in Abuja. Shame on him and shame on us for allowing the worst of us to claim the title of senator. A disgrace.

MI Abaga

Elisha Abbo is a woman beater and shame on the police officer who stood by. A senator decided to beat up a woman. This attack on women by our society has to end. That senator must face the full wrath of the law.

Don Jazzy

Take a look at this senator. Things like this should not go unpunished in our dear country.

Peter Okoye

I'm so mad right now after watching the video clip of our representative assaulting a woman. People like Elisha Abbo do not deserve to handle a public office. This is disgusting. He needs to be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible. If the Nigerian Senate is a serious place, he should not even be able to enter the Senate on the next seating. Youngest senator for that matter. Shame on you.

Do2dtun

I don't even mind if your sex urges requires a little bit more attention but your actions require you to step down first before you beat all of us. You are unworthy and bad for our system. The Nigerian Senate has, however, set up a committee to probe Senator Elisha Abbo for allegedly assaulting a woman in Abuja.