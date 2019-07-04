Rwanda: Teams Start Jetting in for Cecafa Kagame Cup

Teams participating in this year's Cecafa Kagame Cup have started jetting in ahead of Saturday's kick-off.

The tournament will run through July 21 across three venues; Kigali Stadium, Huye Stadium and Umuganda Stadium.

The opening day will see Somalia's Heegan facing Green Buffaloes from Zambia while three-time Cecafa champions APR will be up against Ugandan outfit Proline who are making their debut.

According to the local football governing body (Ferwafa) and the Cecafa secretariat, AS Ports, of Djibouti, and Proline are due to arrive in the country Wednesday evening, while DR Congo's TP Mazembe, Green Buffaloes of Zambia as well as Bandari from Kenya arrive Thursday.

By press time Wednesday, other foreign teams were yet to confirm their arrival time, but it is expected that they will all be in the country before the official opening ceremony at Kigali Stadium on Saturday.

Of the 16 teams taking part in the two-week regional competition, three are Rwandan; Rayon Sports, APR and Mukura Victory Sports.

Group A and Group C matches will be hosted in Kigali, Group B at Huye Stadium, while Umuganda Stadium will accommodate Group D.

The tournament winner will pocket $30,000 (around Rwf 27.5million), first runners-up bag $20,000 (Rwf 18million) while second runners-up walk away with $10,000 (Rwf 9millioon) in cash prize.

Tanzanian side Azam FC, who have been drawn in Group along with Mukura, Bandari, KCCA (Uganda), will be challenging for a third consecutive title after claiming the last two Cecafa Kagame Cup editions.