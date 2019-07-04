Rwanda: Kwibohora25 - Events to Look Out for On Liberation Anniversary

Here are the entertainment events for you to choose, just in case you are wondering about the best way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Liberation Day, under the theme 'Together, We Prosper'

Kwibohora25 Concert

This is an annual liberation concert that takes place every July 4, and brings together top local musicians on the same stage and the City of Kigali, the event organisers, is having everything well set to ensure the liberation anniversary become a total success.

The concert will take place at Amahoro Stadium Parking form 3pm as a long line-up of performers including Prix Decouverte Laureate Yvan Buravan, Riderman and Bruce Melodie.

Others are Charly na Nina, King James, Clarisse Karasira, Francois Nsengiyumva, Sergent Robert and music icons Mariya Yohani and Muyango, who are all ready to spread the fever of celebrations to the audience mark a quarter of century since the country was liberated.

Don't blame money as an excuse because entrance for the concert is free of charge.

Liberation silent disco

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Pegase Resort Inn, Rebero will be another to notice for the party people as a crew of seven DJs will be rolling the music vibes around the their discs at the Liberation Silent Disco slated for Thursday from 6pm to ensure Liberation Anniversary celebrations are well spent.

The best music vibes from DJ Miller, DJ Phil Peter, VJ Nano, DJ Lenzo, DJ Anita, DJ Diallo and DJ Khalifa will be on their plates.

Entrance fees are Rwf5000 for regulars and Rwf10, 000 for VIPs.

Inganzo yaratabaye concert

In a cultural theme, Liberation anniversary celebrations will continue on Friday at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (former Camp Kigali) as traditional singer and dancer Jules Sentore bids to headline 'Inganzo Yaratabaye' concert in tribute to musicians who have played a great role in the country's liberation struggle.

The singer will perform live alongside Gakondo Cultural Troupe, Ibihame Cultural Troupe, Belgium-based cultural music performers 'Ingangare' and traditional music icon Masamba Intore.

The latter was influential in promoting the RPF-Inkotanyi during the liberation struggle alongside other music legends Mariya Yohana, Muyango and Suzane Nyiranyamibwa and the fallen Kamaliza, among others with their morale boosting songs.

The entrance tickets for the concert are up for sale at different selling points, varying from Rwf10, 000 for regulars and Rwf30, 000 to book VIP seats, while a table of eight will goes Rwf200, 000.

'The 600' film premiere

If you are a film enthusiast, you were not left behind and you can join your colleagues to witness the long awaited 'The 600' film premiere slated on Friday at Century Cinema hall, Kigali City Tower, at exactly 5pm.

The film tells the inspirational story of the sacrifice and courage of the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) soldiers through the eyes of the 3rd Battalion better known as The 600.

This battalion arrived in Kigali as part of the Arusha Peace Accords to protect RPF politicians that were to form part of the transitional government.

More specifically, they will also have an opportunity to catch the story of the events in Kigali during the 100 days of the Genocide focusing on several specific stories that were documented and verified by both the soldiers and the people that they rescued.

The screening for the film will run until July 14 and entrance for the premiering event is Rwf5000.