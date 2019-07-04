South Africa: R1.9 Billion Toilet Tender - Gauteng Government Seeks Answers From Municipality

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has formally written a letter to Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina after an investigative report by AmaBhungane exposed how the metro spent R1.9bn on a toilet tender that was allegedly a "get-rich-quick scheme for underperforming contractors".

The report suggested that the project, where toilets were sourced from 16 small suppliers, was a get-rich-quick scheme for some underperforming contractors that left many a beneficiary with dirty and broken toilets, the human settlements department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investigative publication reported that the tender had occurred over three financial years from 2017 to 2019.

"If indeed these allegations are true, there needs to be corresponding consequences.

"Government funds should not by any means be misappropriated nor used as a get-rich-quick scheme for cronies and dubious business people," Maile said.

The office of the executive mayor of Ekurhuleni has since confirmed receipt of the formal letter in a short statement.

"The executive mayor has responded to confirm receipt of the letter and has committed to reply to the letter within the prescribed deadline.

"The executive mayor remains committed to fully cooperating with the Gauteng provincial government and providing full transparency on the matter," spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mzwandile has seven days to respond to Maile on what he views as "grievous allegations".

News24