4 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fuel Prices Ease Slightly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The government has announced a slight reduction in fuel prices for both petrol and diesel.

According to a communique from utility regulator, Rwanda utility Regulatory Agency (RURA), effective today, a litre of petrol will cost Rwf1,080, down from Rwf1,096.

A litre of diesel now costs Rwf1, 072, down from Rwf1091.

RURA said that the drops result from change in prices for petroleum products on the international market.

Fuel prices have been fluctuating lately. Petrol prices increased from Rwf1,013 in January this year to Rwf1,096 in May, an increment of Rwf83 a litre. At the same time, a litre of diesel rose from Rwf1,039 to Rwf1,091.

Rwanda

Kwibohora25 - Nation Marks Liberation Silver Jubilee

All roads lead to the Amahoro National Stadium in Remera for the 25th Liberation Anniversary, which is running under the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.