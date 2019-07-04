Rwanda: Fuel Prices Ease Slightly

The government has announced a slight reduction in fuel prices for both petrol and diesel.

According to a communique from utility regulator, Rwanda utility Regulatory Agency (RURA), effective today, a litre of petrol will cost Rwf1,080, down from Rwf1,096.

A litre of diesel now costs Rwf1, 072, down from Rwf1091.

RURA said that the drops result from change in prices for petroleum products on the international market.

Fuel prices have been fluctuating lately. Petrol prices increased from Rwf1,013 in January this year to Rwf1,096 in May, an increment of Rwf83 a litre. At the same time, a litre of diesel rose from Rwf1,039 to Rwf1,091.