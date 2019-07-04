Namibia: Kasaona Is Interim Brave Gladiators Coach

Windhoek — Retired women's football senior national team skipper Mamie Kasaona has been appointed interim head coach of the Brave Gladiators, who are set to partake in the Cosafa Women's Championships in South Africa next month.

Head of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women's Football Desk Jacqui Shipanga revealed to New Era that Cosafa wrote to them in a letter dated 13 June, stating that all participating national teams should be headed by female coaches and a minimum of three women should be in the technical department.

Kasaona, a teacher at Bethold Himumuine Primary School, brings a wealth of experience as she coached the national under 17, 20 and 23 teams as well as the Galz & Goals that was recently part of the Region 5 competition in Botswana.

The stalwart defender welcomed her appointment by saying: "I'm ready for the challenge as I was also a player and coached for a long time. I know the girls well and will be able to select a formidable side for the competition."