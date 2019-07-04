Kenya: Wambui Collymore - Don't Wear Black at My Husband's Memorial Service

Photo: Francis Nderitu/Nairobi News

Wambui Kamiru Collymore (in grey jacket), wife of the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, is overcome with emotions as she leaves Lee Funeral Home on July 2, 2019.

Bob Collymore's widow Wambui Kamiru has asked Kenyans to wear bright colours during Thursday's memorial service of the former Safaricom chief executive.

Wambui made the request through a text message that was read on air during the Jeff Koinange's JK Live show on Citizen TV on Wednesday night.

The show had hosted friends of the last Collymore who were with him during his last days

According to Wambui, Kenyans should not wear black as is the norm in memorial service.

She wants Collymore's life to be celebrated, not mourned, and wants the Church to be colourful.

Collymore's memorial service will be held on Thursday at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi from 11am.

Collymore died on Monday at his home in Nairobi after a long battle with blood cancer.

His body was cremated on Tuesday at the Kariakor crematorium in the presence of his family, close friends and a few staff from Safaricom where he had been chief executive for 10 years.