Nigeria: Two Dead in Ijegun, Lagos Pipeline Explosion

A pipeline explosion in Ijegun, Lagos State, has led to the death of two people.

Several injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Residents say the fire was caused by the activities of pipeline vandals after multiple explosions were heard early Thursday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the victims were in a commercial bus in Irede Street, a few kilometres from the fire scene when the fire gutted the vehicle through the fuel that had poured into the gutters.

Firefighters are still struggling to put out the fire as at 9.30 a.m.